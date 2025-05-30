His Dad Slept With His Girlfriend And Expects Him To Help Raise Their Baby

For three years, this guy dated a 25-year-old woman named Rina. Last fall, they split up because Rina was cheating on him.

Rina never disclosed to him who it was she had an affair with. She mentioned it was a tricky situation, and she implored him to move on with his life.

He did try to forget Rina, but it was painful for him to keep putting one foot in front of the other while moving ahead.

Two weeks ago, his 51-year-old dad asked if he could see him, and he thought his dad just wanted to check in since they hadn’t spoken a lot lately.

“He sits me down and tells me he’s the one Rina was cheating with. He’s the father of her baby. She gave birth a few months ago and now they’re trying to ‘figure things out’ and ‘build a future,'” he explained.

“I sat there in complete shock. This man looked me in the eye and told me he slept with my girlfriend while we were still together, and now he wants to raise a kid with her.”

“Then he says he needs help. Financial help, emotional support, whatever. Basically wants me to be involved because the baby is technically my half-sibling.”

He told his dad off, walked away, and hasn’t said a word to him since then. His mom is obviously livid and threatening to divorce his dad.

As for his sister, she’s promising to cut contact with his dad over this. He has a few cousins who are playing Switzerland amid the drama, however, they’re still sending him notes about reconsidering, as this baby is related to him after all, and they’re worried he could end up regretful one day.

He couldn’t care less about Rina, his dad, and this baby. He still wants nothing to do with any of these people.

“I don’t want updates, I don’t want photos, I don’t want to pretend like any of this is okay. But part of me wonders if I’m being too cold about it,” he concluded.

