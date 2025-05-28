His Ex And Her Husband Are Trying To Make Him Pay For Their Kids To Have A Nice Life, Since They Can’t Afford To

This 32-year-old man shares two children with his ex-girlfriend, who are eight and ten. Seven years ago, he split up with his ex, and they have shared custody of the kids ever since, switching off every other week when school is in session. Over the summer, they hand the kids off every two weeks.

All along, they have been equally splitting the expenses of the kids, but that changed last April, as his ex was having a tough time affording their kids, her stepdaughter, and the baby she just had.

Instead of paying her child support, he pays for specific expenses like dental and medical care, and the judge deemed this an equitable agreement.

Their youngest routinely takes medication that’s costly, even with insurance. He now pays for it instead of his ex, and this saves his ex a ton of money every month.

“This was apparently not enough to make things equal between all the kids, and my ex and her husband have complained that my sons have a better quality of life overall than their stepsister, who’s 7, and their half sister, who is 15 months old,” he explained.

Oh, and even though his ex can’t afford all of the kids in her household, she’s pregnant yet again and due in a couple of months.

Recently, he and his ex got into an argument regarding summer camp this year. His boys are going to be headed off to camp, but his ex and her husband don’t have the money to send his ex’s stepdaughter, too.

Prior to the summer camp debacle, his ex got upset that her stepdaughter couldn’t go on the same field trips as his sons, so she tried to make him pay for her stepdaughter to go as a gift.



“My ex’s husband told me I should feel responsible for ensuring all kids have just as much as my sons do. I asked him why I would be responsible for that, and he told me for the benefit of my boys,” he added.

“He told me a decent person would do everything to make sure all the kids in a family are given the same leg up in life.”

“I told him that’s something he should be doing as he’s the person who blended his family with my ex’s and I did not. I told him he should be embarrassed to ask me to pay for his children to have a good life.”

His ex additionally pressured him into trying to provide financial support for the other kids in her house, but he didn’t cave.

Instead, he ignored his ex, then had his lawyer respond and let her know they would be moving all communication to a designated app for co-parenting.

His ex then investigated whether or not she could come after him for child support, and she was told there’s no chance, as he pays a ton more money than the court ordered him to a year ago.

Since then, he has exclusively spoken to his ex via that app, and meanwhile, she’s still all over him about paying for her other kids to have nice things.

“I have replied once on there, stating I will continue to support our two children, but not hers. For now, she is keeping it all to the app, thankfully,” he continued.

“I don’t exactly feel guilty about this, but I had wondered if people would find me a little petty, maybe for my hard stance on this?”

“I could afford to help but choose not to, and I know the kids are innocent of all the issues between the adults.”

Do you think he should financially provide for the other kids his ex has?

