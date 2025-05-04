His Ex Cheated On Him With His Brother And Now They’re Having A Baby

Roman - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

How would you feel if you found out that your partner was cheating on you with your sibling? This 20-year-old guy dated his ex, Alia, for four years.

They started out as best friends, and he genuinely believed they were headed for marriage and building a family together.

Sadly, he discovered that Alia was cheating on him with his younger brother.

“My relationship with both of them was over when I found out, and it was messy for months. Alia wanted me back,” he explained.

“She told me she made a mistake and we were meant to be together. My brother wanted me to see it as a mistake at first, but then he wanted Alia, and he told me he fell in love with her and wanted me to accept it and support them being together.”

“Then Alia wanted my brother. So before I moved out, they were together and dating. I avoided them like the plague, and any time they tried talking to me, I told them to get…away from me and treated them like a disease.”

He almost got into a physical fight with his brother several times, as his brother was furious with him for not being able to forgive him and Alia.

After he moved out of the house, he flat-out refused to be around his brother, and his parents respected his wishes, but they said they hoped that he would be civil in the future.

Some of his family members keep inviting him and his brother to events together, but he stays home so he doesn’t have to see his brother. Many of his family members exclude his brother, and only invite him to things.

Roman – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

A couple of months back, his brother and Alia got into an accident and ended up in the hospital, but he didn’t go visit them.

This greatly upset Alia, and then his brother went around talking badly about him to certain family members before trying to rope their cousin into mediating for them. He made it clear to that cousin he’s not down to speak to his brother.

“My brother and Alia are having a baby now, and apparently, once they found out they were having a boy, they decided to name him after me,” he continued.

“This was used to try and bring me back into the fold. I have some family telling me I need to be in my nephew’s life, and I better fix things between the three of us before he’s born. But I don’t want a relationship with their kid, and their naming him after me changes nothing for me.”

There are people in his family who want him to move on already, but he can’t bring himself to do that. He’s even being told that he’s stressing the relationship between his brother and Alia by refusing to forgive them.

Do you think he should move on already and be a part of this child’s life?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski