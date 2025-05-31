His Fiancée Dumped Him Over Something His Brother Did, And His Parents Don’t Understand Why He Won’t Forgive Him

theartofphoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Things have never been easy between this 28-year-old man and his 31-year-old brother, Jake. When they were little, Jake was treated like he could do no wrong, and it didn’t help that he was athletic, charming, and popular.

He was the book-smart, quiet student who never managed to find a place to fit in. He never exactly resented Jake for this, but he did feel like he was living in Jake’s shadow.

Three years ago, Jake stabbed him in the back in the worst way, and he has not managed to find it in his heart to forgive him.

Back then, he was with his 27-year-old fiancée, Lily. They spent four years together, and he knew Lily was his soulmate.

“That was until I found out—through a friend, no less—that Jake had been secretly messaging her behind my back, flirting, and eventually crossing the line,” he explained.

“When confronted, he had the audacity to say it was ‘just a mistake,’ that he was ‘drunk and stupid,’ and that it ‘didn’t mean anything.'”

“I was shattered. Lily broke off the engagement, not because she wanted Jake, but because she couldn’t handle the fallout. I lost the person I planned to spend my life with, and my own brother was the reason.”

He promptly cut Jake out of his life after he cost him Lily and his fairytale ending. His mom and dad have since pleaded with him to forgive Jake since he is his brother.

They’ve pulled out a lot of statements meant to guilt-trip him into forgiveness, though that has yet to work on him.

theartofphoto – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

While he wishes no ill will on Jake, Jake is basically dead in his book. Not that long ago, his mom and dad said they planned a family vacation, and they expect him to go along.

Jake is invited too, so he naturally declined. His mom and dad said he’s the one wrecking their family, and they called him mean for making them pick sides.

“I don’t think I’m wrong here. My brother destroyed one of the most important relationships in my life,” he continued.

“I’m allowed to protect myself. But my parents keep making me feel like I’m the villain for not forgiving him.”

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read











Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski