His Fiancée Gave Him An Ultimatum: Adopt Her Son, Or She’s Calling Off The Wedding

IVASHstudio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 42-year-old man has a 36-year-old fiancée, and their wedding is set to happen in October, as her favorite holiday is Halloween.

His fiancée wants an all-black wedding, and many of his family members believe this is the worst decision ever. He’s had to cut a few of his favorite loved ones out of his life in order to make his fiancée happy over the wedding drama.

But this is hardly the first time he’s prioritized his fiancée’s happiness; he walked away from his career and his life in order to move to a state his fiancée liked better than Texas.

“Now I feel like she’s asking too much of me. She’s asking me to adopt her 12-year-old son. I love her son and treat him as my own,” he explained.

He’s always treated his fiancée’s son like one of his own, and he does have three kids: a 19-year-old daughter, a 17-year-old trans son, and a 15-year-old daughter.

He does not want to legally adopt his fiancée’s son for two main reasons. The first is that it will be a long, drawn-out, expensive legal process to even figure out where this kid’s bio dad is, which will need to happen to get this guy to sign over his parental rights.

He’s worried that shutting a door on the bio dad of his fiancée’s son will be problematic in the future, too, and that is his second reason for not wanting to adopt the kid.

“She’s also brought up adopting my daughters and son, but as a family unit, we decided not to close that door on their biological mother,” he added.

“My children’s mother has been in and out of inpatient treatment for her schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder, and some intense attempts.”

IVASHstudio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“My stepson’s father is in and out of rehab facilities, so my biological kids and my beautiful stepson are in a similar situation.”

His fiancée has pushed that adopting her son will make for the perfect birthday or Christmas present, but not even that made him change his mind.

He doesn’t believe his fiancée is trying to make him adopt his stepson in order for him to inherit his money in the future, as he is already included in his will. Actually, he included his stepson in that before he included his fiancée.

He adores his stepson, and he enjoys taking him to his polo and tennis games. He usually is in charge when they take him to the doctor, as his fiancée sits on her phone and relaxes.

“However, she said that if I’m not willing to adopt her son, then she might call off the wedding. I’m kind of stuck at a crossroads in my relationship right now,” he continued.

“This was kind of all over. My thoughts are scattered, so putting them into words is difficult. I guess I just want to know if I’m wrong for saying I don’t want to adopt my soon-to-be stepson because of A, the very lengthy and expensive court process, and B, I don’t want to cut out his father completely.”

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski