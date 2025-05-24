His Fiancée Gave Him An Ultimatum That Will Financially Ruin Him, So He Has To Dump Her, And Their Wedding Is In Three Months

Seven months ago, this 35-year-old man got engaged to his 29-year-old fiancée, and in three months, they’re supposed to get married.

Unfortunately, he’s come to see that he and his fiancée have a toxic relationship, and he knows he has to dump her ASAP.

Things started out amazing between them. They met online, and he was instantly enamored with her. He was elated to meet her mom and dad and reach all those milestones in a relationship.

“She’s the most beautiful woman I’ve ever met, checks all of my boxes physically, and we have everything from hobbies to our faith in common,” he explained.

“We have fun together when doing just about everything from watching movies to crosswords and trivia. But over time, I began noticing that the amount of conflict we were having and its intensity were outrageous, and I’ve done everything I can think of to improve this, but I think I’ve lost hope.”

Fighting is triggering for him due to his upbringing, and so as he’s grown older, he’s come to do anything he can to avoid arguments.

Initially, his girlfriend didn’t argue with him in an unhealthy way, but as their relationship progressed, his girlfriend began to get aggressive.

She would kick him out of her house or storm out of his place over misunderstandings. She grew more hateful and volatile, and sometimes she would say things so cruel to him that he didn’t have any words to reply.

He’s so worn out from her acting like this, and there is no way that he’s going to be able to resolve this, so he knows this is the end for their relationship.

“Our date was originally 3 months ago. I decided that we needed to postpone things because we were absolutely not ‘ready’ when I’d seen some of her most violent behavior weeks prior,” he added.

“From driving to my house at 3 in the morning to throwing her phone at me. Now we’re about 3 months away. I feel we need couples counseling, and we both need to see things in this relationship before that point.”

“All of that to say this- I have a house about 10 minutes away from her in a town she loathes. She lives in her parents’ house, which they are actively trying to sell. When we decided to postpone the wedding back in February, it was with the agreement that we’d look to sell my house and buy one in her town because she hates the town I’m in (haven’t QUITE heard a legitimate reason…).”

A week ago, his fiancée issued him an ultimatum. She said if he doesn’t sell his house, she’s done with him. The problem with her ultimatum is that it will financially ruin him if he says yes to putting that for-sale sign on his front lawn.

He purchased his place in 2019, and his interest rate is 4%, which is super low compared to the current rates. Selling his house will literally be the worst financial choice he will make in his life.

Previously, he would have simply sold his house to appease his fiancée, but after how she’s been behaving over the last couple of months, he’s not willing to do whatever it takes to keep her happy anymore.

He spoke to his therapist about all this, who wisely told him that marriage is all about finding compromise, and his fiancée clearly isn’t willing to do that.

“…This is so incredibly hard and there’s such a big part of me that wonders if I’m making the right choice,” he concluded.

Do you think he should call off his wedding and dump his fiancée?

