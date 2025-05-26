His Neighbor Ordered Him To Stop Using His WiFi, Since It’s Disturbing Her Plants

This man currently lives in a townhouse complex, and the walls between each unit are extremely thin. Another thing worth noting about where he lives? He has some interesting neighbors.

“One of them is my neighbor, a woman in her late 50s who wears tie-dye every day, insists she has a telepathic connection with crystals, and once told me my aura was too digital,” he said.

Normally, he likes to sit outside his place with his computer and his phone to relax, and he bets that’s why his neighbor thinks he’s way too digital.

He doesn’t get hung up on the weird things his hippy neighbor says to him, but a week ago, she did something that completely bewildered him.

One day, his neighbor knocked on his front door. When he opened it up, he saw her standing on his doorstep with a little houseplant and a diagram of a WiFi signal that appeared to have been drawn by hand.

His neighbor insisted they had to discuss his router, which threw him for a loop, but thankfully, she had that handy diagram with her.

“She then explained that my WiFi was disrupting the vibrational energy of her succulents. She pointed to the drawing, which honestly looked like a sad jellyfish, and said the signal beamed directly through our shared wall and bombarded her plants nonstop,” he added.

“According to her, the plants were spiritually wilting because they thought the WiFi was sunlight, but it wasn’t. The best part? Her plants were in a dark hallway with no natural light.”

“She claimed they had been fine until I got a new modem and then gave me two options: either turn off my WiFi every night between 10 PM and 6 AM (apparently the plant rest hours) or let her share my WiFi and move the router into her unit so she could regulate the signal properly.”

He literally laughed out loud, as he thought his neighbor was pranking him, but unfortunately, she was serious about that.

As he was laughing, his neighbor walked off in a huff, and he’s left wondering what she’s going to do next.

