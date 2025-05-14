His Parents Kicked Him Out Of The House For Being Trans, Yet Still Expect Him To Give Them Money

Nickolay Khoroshkov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Six months ago, this 21-year-old came out as trans to his parents, and it did not go over well at all. He was terrified to tell them, but he desperately hoped that deep down, they would attempt to be supportive.

But no, they quickly stopped speaking to him, and his mom denied it by insisting he was encountering some kind of phase and that he would get over it.

One week after he came out to his parents, they kicked him out of the house and said he had to find somewhere new to live. They didn’t try to pick a fight with him, they just said they do not accept him.

“What they didn’t mention when they kicked me out is that I’ve basically been the one supporting the household,” he explained.

“I’ve had a remote coding job since I was 19. I work in software QA and make decent money for my age. For the past couple of years, I’ve been paying for groceries, covering part of the rent, and keeping the internet on because neither of my parents has had steady work in a long time.”

His dad works at a car wash, and his mom has a job at a grocery store. He was the one paying for the rent and all of the bills in their household, while his parents were left paying for food, subscriptions, and anything fun they wanted.

Right after his mom and dad kicked him out of the house, he quit paying for everything. He thankfully was able to move in with one of his coworkers, and he’s kept on working.

He thought that if his parents wanted to cut him out of their lives, he should cut off their financial support. However, his mom and dad have pestered him nonstop about his no longer giving them money.

“They’re behind on bills, rent’s overdue, and they’re basically saying I abandoned them. My mom keeps telling me I’m being selfish and punishing them over a ‘difference in opinion,'” he added.

“They want money again, but no apology, no real conversation, just guilt-tripping. I feel bad because they’re struggling. But I also feel like they made that choice when they kicked me out.”

He can acknowledge that his mom and dad did an amazing job raising him, and they made sure he never went without, but that doesn’t change how hurt he is that they cannot accept him.

Do you think he’s wrong for cutting off the money to his parents after they forced him out of the house?

