His Uncle Paid His Girlfriend $5,000 To Dump Him, Then Began Dating Her

This 24-year-old man used to have a girlfriend named K, with whom he was with for close to three years. They began dating in his senior year of high school and managed to make it through college and starting their careers.

K meant everything to him, and their plan was to move west and get a fresh start outside of their super tiny town.

“Then she broke up with me out of nowhere. Said she didn’t see a future anymore. No fight, no drama, just done,” he explained.

“I blamed myself. Spiraled hard. I didn’t talk to anybody about it because, honestly, I was embarrassed. It took a long time to feel normal again.”

Last Thanksgiving, he was home, and his cousin was on social media when they noticed his ex was dating his uncle.

He thought it was a joke, and his uncle is only five years older than he is. He used to be so close to his uncle that they were more like brothers than anything else.

His uncle played games with him and took him to see movies. He was a special and important part of his life growing up.

He looked up his uncle and his ex on social media and was shocked to see that, yes, they are indeed a couple now.

“Cute couple photos, vacation pics, captions like ‘couldn’t imagine life without you,’ and they’ve been together for over a year,” he added.

“I ran into him a few days later at a family get-together. It was awkward…I pulled him aside and asked him what…was going on.”

“He was already drinking and just straight up told me he paid her to leave me. Said he gave her five grand and told her she could ‘do better’ than me. He actually acted like he did me a favor. And she took it. She took the money and just left. Three years together and five grand was enough to walk away like nothing ever mattered.”

He’s left feeling like his whole relationship was a lie, and those honest and pure moments he shared with his ex are meaningless.

He’s not even sure his ex ever liked him, and his mind is racing, wondering if his ex was hitting on his uncle the whole time they were together.

His dad is furious after finding this out, yet he’s trying to keep the peace. Nobody else in his family knows about it, but he doubts they will find it a big deal when they do. He feels ridiculous and sad, even though he has a new girlfriend who is wonderful.

“It feels like old news, but also like something just cracked open in me again. I didn’t think this would still hurt, but it does,” he continued.

What advice do you have for him?

