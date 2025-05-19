His Wife Broke Down In A Restaurant After He Handed Her Gift Wrapped Divorce Papers During Their Anniversary Dinner

For the last seven years, this 36-year-old man has been married to his 34-year-old wife. They have encountered rough patches and bright spots like any normal couple does, but he was under the impression that they could overcome anything, together.

Three months ago, his wife began doing some odd things, like staying out late, claiming to be at work, placing a password on her laptop (which she had never done before), and hiding her phone from him.

His instincts told him she had to be cheating, as why would she have done those things? He was hoping he was wrong, but he sadly wasn’t.

One evening, his wife was asleep, so he logged into their shared tablet, which is synced to her phone. He found evidence of his wife’s affair on the tablet; she was clearly cheating with one of her coworkers.

The messages between his wife and her coworker were inappropriate and steamy. He also uncovered receipts from hotels his wife booked for her and her coworker.

He didn’t go right to his wife and say something, but he did see a lawyer without telling her. He got what he needed and began a divorce.

He thought that his wife might own up to her mistakes, and she had three weeks to do that, but that didn’t happen.

“Our 7th anniversary came up, and she made a big show of booking a ‘romantic dinner,’ probably to ease her guilt. I went along with it, trying to stay calm, pretending everything was fine,” he explained.

“When dessert came out, I handed her a gift bag. Inside were the divorce papers and printed screenshots of the messages. I told her I knew everything and that this was her chance to be honest for once.”

“She completely broke down at the table, crying, apologizing, begging me not to do it like this. The restaurant was silent. I paid the bill and left.”

His wife’s family is livid with him. They feel he embarrassed his wife publicly, and he should have done that in a private setting.

His friends are not sure what they think. Many believe he savagely handled his wife, yet she deserved it, while others think he was cruel.

“I didn’t want revenge. I wanted honesty. I gave her every chance to come clean, and she chose lies,” he concluded.

Do you think he did the right thing?

