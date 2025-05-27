His Wife Brought Up A Divorce After He Asked Her To Help Him Pay Their Rent

Dusan Petkovic - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Two years ago, this 34-year-old man got married to his 30-year-old wife. They both have careers, and he makes $8,000 a month, while his wife makes $5,000.

Despite the fact that they are both making good money, his wife does not financially contribute to their marriage at all.

“I currently pay for almost everything: mortgage, house rental (we’re renting while our new house is being built), groceries, food, utilities, and bills,” he explained.

“On top of that, I financially support my parents with a monthly allowance (In my culture, yes, we do support parents).”

“After all these expenses, I’m often left with just a few hundred dollars to get through the month, and I’ve had to dip into my savings repeatedly.”

Not too long ago, he asked his wife to help him pay their rent, even just on a temporary basis, to help him get ahead.

His wife declined and pointed out that it’s a ‘man’s job’ to handle all of the finances.

What’s interesting is that not only does he pay for everything for himself and his wife, but he’s the one who mainly cooks and cleans at home, so their marriage is hardly equitable.

Anyway, during the rent conversation, his wife said that if he needs more money, he should give his mom and dad less money, even though he’s only giving them $500 a month.

Dusan Petkovic – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“When I refused, she brought up divorce as an option. It’s worth noting that the new house — her idea — is under both our names,” he added.

“Even during vacations, I pay around 70% of the total cost. I’m torn and honestly confused. Is this how marriage is supposed to work? Am I being unfair for expecting more financial partnership from her?”

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read











Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski