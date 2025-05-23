His Wife Had An Online Affair And Now Wants A Separation To Figure Things Out

saragraphika - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 28-year-old man has a wife the same age as him, and they have been with one another for the last twelve years.

They have four-year-old twins who are on the spectrum. Since having their children, their marriage has been impacted, and has not become a priority for them to work on.

“I am mostly a stay-at-home dad, and she has a decent job that mostly supports us. She has suffered from depression since having kids, and has often struggled with finding happiness since,” he explained.

“She told me she had been having an online affair that lasted 4ish months, that she ended it and asked for a divorce.”

“After many talks, we agreed to try and reconcile and focus on our marriage. It’s been one month since then, and I thought things had been going pretty well, but now she told me she thinks she needs to temporarily separate while she focuses on herself.”

His wife is going to start attending therapy so she can find out who she is, as she feels she has never had the opportunity to be an independent person.

His wife did state that she hates the fact that she cheated on him and caused him pain. She promised not to cheat while they undergo their separation, and that her motivation for taking this time apart is to sort herself out.

As for couples’ therapy, that’s not possible, as they don’t have the money to do that. His wife’s family is already coming up with the cash for her to go privately, as otherwise, they couldn’t afford it.

“I agree therapy is a good idea, but this just feels like a way out to see if she is happy without me. Honestly, I’m struggling in so many ways, between the cheating, the separation, and trying to make our family work. It feels like once she walks out the door that they won’t come back,” he added.

saragraphika – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He’s left wondering if the separation will give them a shot at saving their marriage, or if it will just kick off the death of it.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski