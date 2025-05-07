She Accidentally Got Her Best Friend’s Wedding Canceled After Calling Out Her Terrible Fiancé

If your best friend was about to make a terrible decision that would negatively alter their life, would you stand up and say something?

This 27-year-old woman has been best friends with a 28-year-old woman named Amy for quite some years. Amy began dating Jake three years ago, and all she could see were red flags there.

Jake constantly checks Amy’s location, and he’s jealous and controlling, too. One day, when she went to Target with Amy, Jake called her nine times in a row.

Amy always defended Jake’s behavior, dismissing him as overly protective and stating he loves her so much. It irritated her that her best friend failed to see the truth, and everything boiled over at Amy’s bachelorette party.

Jake would not leave Amy alone that night, and he kept on calling and texting her even though they were trying to have a nice time.

Jake even video called Amy while questioning her whereabouts and throwing it in her face that she was acting like she wasn’t in a relationship.

“She kept leaving to call him back, crying and apologizing, while the rest of us sat there awkwardly. After about the fourth time she left the table, I just lost it,” she explained.

“When she came back, I said loud enough for the whole table to hear, ‘You are not marrying a husband, you are signing up for a lifetime of being babysat by a jealous manchild.’ Amy started crying and ran out of the bar; half the girls followed her.”

Later on that evening, Amy’s mom called her up to say thank you. Amy’s family has been super concerned about her getting married to Jake, and they were attempting to stop the wedding.

After she called out how terrible Jake was at the bachelorette party, Amy finally decided to cancel the wedding completely.

She wasn’t trying to be mean to Amy, but she was worried about watching her best friend sign herself up for a lifetime of unhappiness.

“Her mom told Amy that if she goes through with the wedding, they will not pay for it. Now Amy has blocked Jake, moved out of their apartment, and moved back into her parents’ house,” she continued.

“But she also blocked me for humiliating her. Half of our friend group is saying I did the right thing. The other half is calling me jealous and toxic for blowing up her relationship right before the wedding.”

She’s left wondering if it was wrong to have been honest about Jake, since she accidentally got the wedding called off.

What do you think?

