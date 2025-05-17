She And Her Disabled Husband Have An Open Marriage, But His Sister Caught Her With Another Man And Is Convinced She’s Cheating

This 35-year-old woman’s 36-year-old husband, Ryan, is disabled. They don’t really have a physical relationship because of his disability, and they have only slept together five times within a seven-year span.

It’s incredibly difficult for Ryan to interact with her in the bedroom, and when he can do certain things, it leaves him exhausted.

Some days, months, and weeks are better than others for Ryan, as his disability is not exactly predictable.

“A while back, he asked me if I would be willing to open up our marriage for me. I didn’t want to do this and rejected the idea for three years,” she explained.

“But through a lot of communication, he explained it would be taking something off his plate and alleviating a burden for him.”

“This way, he doesn’t need to reserve his energy for romps, and we can do things he generally misses out on, like short hikes, road trips, socializing, etc. We are still intimate in other ways, and Ryan is and always will be my number one priority. This is made abundantly clear to all parties.”

She is not quite sure how to technically categorize her marriage, as it’s open, but she’s the only one seeing people outside of her relationship with Ryan.

Ryan is not seeing other women, and she has had two different partners so far, but they were not at the same time, and Ryan never met them.

While you might find their relationship dynamics unusual, it works for them, but it’s not something they have gone around advertising to their loved ones.

So when Ryan’s 27-year-old sister Cleo saw her out and about with one of her partners, Cleo thought she caught her cheating on Ryan. Ryan’s sister does not live in the city where they do, so she never imagined this situation would happen.

“She first tried to confront me, but it kind of blew up in her face. Ryan has tried to talk to her to explain the situation, but she refuses to believe him,” she continued.

“This created a bit of tension over Mother’s Day. We believe it’s coming from a good place, and are trying to see this from her perspective. We don’t want to alienate her, but also don’t want to have to defend ourselves from hateful tirades.”

“To Cleo, it’s degenerate behavior, and I’m disgusting, I don’t really love her brother, and I should just leave him so he can find someone who does. Prior to this, we got along just fine. We were never super close (I am much closer to his mom), but we spent time together one-on-one and everything.”

She’s left wondering what she can do or say to Cleo to help Cleo see that she and Ryan are happy with their open marriage.

What advice do you have for her?

