She And Her Husband Are Fighting Over A Postnup, So She’s Worried He’s Preparing For A Divorce

Back in March of 2023, this woman got married to her husband, though they didn’t chat about a prenup prior to walking down the aisle.

Neither she nor her husband thought a prenup was practical in regards to their own relationship, and everything was fine until a couple of months after the wedding, when her mother-in-law addressed a postnup.

Suddenly, her mother-in-law was all over her about signing the document. She literally got harassed over it.

“She’d wait until I was alone around the house (we were living together at the time) and bring it up multiple times a week,” she explained.

“She wouldn’t talk to her son about it, just me. Sometimes I told her she should talk to her son if she had concerns. He is set to inherit 3-4 properties.”

“It got to the point where I had to tell her firmly that my relationship with my husband is between us 2 only and this type of stuff will only be discussed between us, not anyone else.”

That made her mother-in-law take a step back, but she still dislikes her immensely. What’s strange is that as soon as her mother-in-law quit talking about the postnup, her husband started in on it.

Whenever her husband does drag up the paperwork, it has her concerned that he’s getting ready for a divorce.

In her opinion, their assets are shared. She doesn’t view some things as hers and others as his. She previously asked if they could create a joint bank account so she could share her salary with her husband.

She’s actually the breadwinner currently, as her husband is in the middle of launching a business. But anyway, back to that pesky postnup: they have been getting into fights over it.

During those arguments, her husband says extremely cruel things to her, like telling her to leave their home, which makes her feel like she’s something he can dispose of.

Earlier today, he accused her of treating his car like her own, even though she does not have a license in his country, and he has to drive her everywhere.

She is very thoughtful and makes sure to let her husband know weeks or months in advance when she does have to go somewhere, so it’s not irritating for him to drive her.

“What bothers me is his attitude: his stuff is his, and I’m just… here. Honestly, it makes me question why I’m even here,” she continued.

“For more context: I’m Latin American, and I moved to Spain to be with him when his dad was very sick. I left my home country, everything, to build a future with him here. And now I’m wondering if I made the right choice.”

“I feel like I should do something, but I don’t know what. Maybe I’m overthinking it. I’d appreciate some outside perspectives.”

What advice do you have for her?

