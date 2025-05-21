She Called Out Her Boyfriend For Lying In Front Of His Parents, And His Mom Reprimanded Her

This 34-year-old girl has been dating her 27-year-old boyfriend for close to two years now. She knows their relationship was pretty perfect, but that all changed three months ago after she received a promotion at work.

Her promotion included more money, and now she makes basically double what she was pulling in beforehand. This means she’s outearning her boyfriend by a ton, and this has been irritating him.

A week ago, she went out to dinner with her boyfriend, his college friends, and the girlfriends of his friends. One person questioned her about her new job, and she was so excited to tell them more.

However, her boyfriend interjected and made a comment about how she’s making a lot of money, but he should be able to play catch-up with his salary shortly. People laughed, but it was awkward.

“Later that night, I confronted him about constantly bringing up how he’ll ‘catch up’ whenever my salary comes up,” she explained.

“He admitted he feels emasculated that I make more than him, and asked if I could ‘tone down’ talking about my job around his friends.”

“I was stunned. I told him his insecurity wasn’t my problem to manage and that I wasn’t going to pretend to be less successful to protect his ego. He said I was being inconsiderate of his feelings and that “most women” would understand.”

Yesterday, she was at her boyfriend’s parents’ house to have dinner. His mom wanted to know about her promotion, and again, her boyfriend said something before she could.

Her boyfriend made it clear that her job was a ‘temporary’ thing and that she needed to find a career that wasn’t so demanding in order for them to begin working on their shared future.

She was so upset that she spat her drink out and admitted that she wasn’t aware of the plan he had. She then decided to call her boyfriend out in front of his whole family.

“I then told his parents I had no plans to leave my dream job and that their son seemed to have an issue with my success,” she continued.

“The dinner got super awkward. Now he’s blowing up my phone, saying I humiliated him and that I should’ve waited to have that convo in private. His mom texted me saying I was harsh and that ‘men need to feel like providers.'”

“[Am I the jerk] for refusing to downplay my success to make my boyfriend feel better about himself?” she wondered.

