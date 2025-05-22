She Can’t Afford To Keep Going On Dates With Her Rich Boyfriend Since They Split The Bills

This 22-year-old girl has a 24-year-old boyfriend whom she’s in love with, and they are both in college right now.

Prior to getting into a serious relationship with her boyfriend, they agreed to split the bills on their dates, considering they’re still students.

That was not the only reason she said yes to going 50/50 on dates; it’s also because she didn’t want to come across like a gold digger.

“My boyfriend is from a wealthy family, and they live very comfortably. I’m from a low-income family, and we live kind of frugally,” she explained.

“I don’t want my boyfriend to think that I’m with him for his money, so I’ve always wanted to pay 50/50 whenever we go out for dates. On rare occasions and only when I can, I would even fully treat him out.”

“However, it brings me a lot of shame to admit that I don’t think I can afford to go out on dates as often because I cannot afford it anymore. We do spend quite a bit on food/activities when we go out, and it’s squeezing me dry to do 50/50 right now.”

Money is so tight for her that she doesn’t eat when she’s alone, as she would prefer to spend her cash on their dates.

There’s no way she could even afford to go out with her boyfriend if she didn’t basically starve herself in between seeing him.

She’s left wondering if she should say something to her boyfriend. She’s scared that if she does or asks her boyfriend to pay for her, it will make him feel like she only cares about the money he has, which is not the case.

But, there’s just no way around it: she can no longer keep up with going out on dates, since it’s grown too pricey for her.





“Please, please be nice. He’s such a great person and I love him dearly, so I don’t want him to feel like he’s holding himself back just to level with me,” she continued.

What advice do you have for her?

