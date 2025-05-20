She Charged Her Freeloading Brother-In-Law Money After He Extended His Stay At Her Home In Hawaii

This 32-year-old woman and her 34-year-old husband currently live in Honolulu, Hawaii, along with their three-year-old daughter.

She and her husband work a ton and live humbly, yet everyone thinks they’re rich since they do live in Hawaii, which is such a gorgeous vacation destination.

She says that in Hawaii, the prices of everything are through the roof, so she and her husband have to stick to a strict budget.

Her 30-year-old brother-in-law said he wanted to visit them for a brief amount of time over the winter so he could escape the cold.

She and her husband agreed, fully anticipating that there was no way he would stay with them for longer than a week.

Well, three weeks ago, he arrived with two enormous suitcases, no return flight, and he’s been with them ever since.

Her brother-in-law did tell her that he’s not returning home until he feels like he has recharged completely, but that has yet to happen after nearly a month under their roof. How much more time does this guy need?

“Since then, he hasn’t offered to pay for anything—not groceries, not utilities, not even gas when he uses our car,” she explained.

“He spends the whole day lounging on our lanai, leaves towels all over the place, eats all our food (and complains when we make anything ‘too healthy’), and takes super long showers like we’re not on a water bill here.”

“I hinted (nicely) a few times that he should pitch in, but he just laughs and says, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll get the next one’—whatever that means. I talked with my husband about it, and we came to the conclusion that he absolutely has to contribute if he wants to stay with us.”

She runs the budgeting in their household, so she was the one to speak up and lay down the law with her brother-in-law.

She said it’s time for him to give her and her husband $150 a week to help cover the costs of utilities and groceries.

That hardly makes a dent in their household expenses, but she and her husband were still trying to be nice. Her brother-in-law was horrified that she would try to charge him, and he stormed out of the room.

Her mother-in-law has since been texting her and her husband to say she’s ‘ruining the aloha spirit’ while treating her brother-in-law like he’s a burden (but he is one).

“I don’t think I’m being unreasonable, but now the whole family is acting like I kicked him out onto the street. I even offered to help cover the cost of a flight home if that’s what’s keeping him here, but he’s not broke,” she concluded.

Do you think she’s wrong for charging her brother-in-law a fee to keep staying in her home and freeloading?

