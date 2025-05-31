She Doesn’t Want To Adopt Her Orphaned Niece Even Though She’s The Only Family Member Who Could Take In The Girl

Lena May - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When your parents treat you differently from your sibling, it can breed a lot of resentment and leave you with lasting trauma.

From the beginning, this 29-year-old woman has had a complex bond with her 33-year-old sister named Anna. Anna was forever the golden girl, and their parents believed she was perfect.

In contrast, she wasn’t the star of the show. She was the silent sister, and the one who was always told she was overly sensitive.

“Anna got pregnant at 19, dropped out of college, and my parents bent over backwards to support her,” she explained.

“I was told to ‘be understanding’ every time I was overlooked. I learned to shrink myself so she could shine. When I turned 18, I moved across the country and never really looked back.”

A month ago, Anna unexpectedly passed away, leaving her 14-year-old daughter Lila in foster care. Her mom and dad are too ill and elderly to take on the role of parenting a teenager.

As for Lila’s father, he has not been in Lila’s life for quite some time, so he’s not about to step up to the plate to care for her.

People thought that she would say yes to adopting Lila, since she is technically related to her, even though they do not have a relationship.

“But the truth is… I barely know Lila. We’ve met maybe five times in her whole life. I don’t have a connection with her,” she added.

“I live in a one-bedroom apartment. I work 60-hour weeks. I’m not a mother, and I never wanted to be. I told my parents I wouldn’t take her in, and now I’m being called selfish, heartless, and cold.”

“They said Anna would be ‘ashamed of me.’ But Anna never thought about what I wanted; even in death, she left no backup plan.”

Her heart breaks for Lila, who is innocent in all of this, and still a child as well. However, she doesn’t see why she should be forced to make sacrifices for a kid who is virtually a stranger to her.

She’s concerned that if she caved to the peer pressure and adopted Lila, she would only grow to resent her in time.

She’s left wondering if she’s a bad person for not wanting to take in Lila, even though she’s the only person in the family capable of doing this.

What do you think?

