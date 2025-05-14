She Grounded Her Stepdaughter For Selling Her Prom Dress

This 37-year-old woman has a stepdaughter named Amy, who is 16. Not that long ago, Amy was searching for some formal dresses to wear, and she told Amy that she still has all of her old ones stocked away.

Amy loved her old prom dress, so she allowed her to wear it. Ever since then, Amy has stored her prom dress in her closet.

Amy did wear the dress to prom, but did not return it to her after the big night. She can no longer squeeze into any of her old dresses, but she held onto them over the years, as she was hoping to be able to pass them down to her own children.

She has two sons who have no interest in them; however, her 13-year-old and 15-year-old nieces like her taste, so she was going to gift all of her dresses and other things to them as soon as they could fit into the clothing.

Anyway, one day Amy forgot to take her earbuds out of her sweatpants before running them through the washing machine, and they got ruined.

“When she asked for new ones, me and her dad told her to save up to buy new ones (she works part time) as she wanted an expensive brand new pair and not the wired earphones I had offered,” she explained.

“Amy went to stay with her mom, and when she got back, she had the new earbuds she wanted, so I asked if her mom had bought them for her, and she said she had resold my dress on a second-hand site and bought herself the earphones.”

“The dress is 100% silk, one of a kind, and the brand doesn’t exist anymore. I was really upset to hear she had sold my dress, without even asking. I confiscated her earbuds and told her I would give them back when she repaid me the cost of what she sold the dress for.”

Her husband believes she was too mean with the punishment she doled out to Amy, since she didn’t make it clear to Amy she had to give the dress back.

Since grounding Amy, Amy has gotten out of it by going to stay at her mom’s house. Amy feels she’s being cruel, so she’s left wondering if Amy is right.

What do you think?

