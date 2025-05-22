She Kicked Her Boyfriend’s Best Female Friend Out Of Their House After She Overheard This Girl Hitting On Him

Six months ago, this 24-year-old girl moved in with her 25-year-old boyfriend, whom she’s been dating for the last two years.

Their relationship has been amazing, but then her boyfriend’s female best friend moved to their city a month ago after experiencing an ugly breakup.

Her boyfriend’s best friend has been crashing at their place while she works to find somewhere else to live, but this girl is not making an effort to even look, so she’s not motivated to move out.

“She’s constantly crying to my bf about her ex, touching his arm when speaking, and sharing inside jokes I’m not part of,” she explained.

“She literally called him at 2 AM three times last week for ’emergencies’ that were just her feeling sad. The final straw came yesterday. I came home early from work with a migraine and heard them in the living room.”

“She was sobbing about how ‘no one will ever love her again,’ and my BF was comforting her. Then I heard ‘you’re the only one who understands me’ followed by ‘I’ve always wondered what would’ve happened if we’d gotten together in high school.'”

She walked right into the living room, picked up this girl’s suitcase, and tossed her belongings inside. As she was doing all of this, her boyfriend and best friend just stared at her.

When she was done, she ordered an Uber and sent her boyfriend’s best friend packing. Her boyfriend thinks she blew up for no reason, but there’s no way around it: her boyfriend’s best friend was clearly hitting on him.

She gave her boyfriend an ultimatum and said he had to choose between her and his best friend. He did pick her, but begrudgingly.

“She left crying dramatically, and now my bf is barely speaking to me. He says I’m ‘heartless’ and ‘jealous’ of a friendship that predates me,” she continued.

“His friends are blowing up my phone, saying I’m cruel for throwing out someone who was ‘vulnerable.’ But like??? She was literally making a move on my boyfriend IN OUR HOME while I was paying half the rent for her to stay rent-free.”

Do you think she’s wrong for kicking her boyfriend’s best friend out, leaving her with nowhere to go?

You can read the original post below.

