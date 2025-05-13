She Made Her Best Friend Cry After She Shamed Her For Dating An Older Man

DisobeyArt - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Some people look down on age gap love and don’t see how two people born in different decades can be compatible with one another.

This 22-year-old girl is dating a 39-year-old man, and she’s been seeing him for the last five months. Despite their 17-year age gap, they have an incredible connection.

Her boyfriend is kind, chivalrous, and definitely the man for her. Unfortunately, her best friend can’t see how great her boyfriend is, because she’s busy hating him due to his age.

“She constantly calls him a creep, implies I’m being manipulated, and makes jokes about me having ‘daddy issues’ in front of our friends,” she explained.

Last weekend, she was at brunch with her best friend and some of the other people in their friend group when her best friend really made her snap.

One of their friends wanted to know if she and her boyfriend had made things official, and she couldn’t get a response out before her best friend jumped in.

Her best friend laughed out loud and said her boyfriend was using her for a good time, but that it would all be over as soon as he found a woman his own age to have a family with.

Everyone sitting at their table fell silent, and she was burning red with humiliation. She couldn’t believe her best friend would shame her like that in front of an audience.

“I snapped and said, ‘At least he doesn’t treat me like [trash]. Maybe if you stopped obsessing over my relationship, you’d actually have one of your own,'” she added.

“She looked like I’d slapped her and burst into tears, and left. Now half my friends say I was too harsh, but the other half say she had it coming after months of passive-aggressive comments.”

Do you think she was wrong to clap back at her best friend and make her cry after she had no problem shaming her in front of everyone?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







