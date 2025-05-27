She Uncovered The Arrest Records Of The Guy She’s Been Dating, So She’s Worried About Dumping Him

Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Several weeks ago, this 28-year-old woman began dating a 42-year-old man, whom she met through his job. They formed a fast connection, and it’s been some time since she’s experienced something like this, so she was thrilled to see where their relationship went.

She likes him a ton, yet she’s had a gut feeling that things aren’t quite right with this man. He definitely engaged in love bombing her, and she has a lot of evidence to back up this claim.

“I thought he was just a cheesy guy or desperate, but he does everything excessively. Like, nonstop compliments and talk about how I’m his dream girl,” she explained.

“Flowers and gifts. Loud displays of affection in public (literally yelling out loud how much he adores me). Plus, he has needed to have constant communication. If I don’t respond to a text, he will spam me until I respond.”

“Aside from the love bombing, he is coming out of a divorce. I haven’t asked for details about it because he doesn’t know why my last relationship ended either. All I know is they were married for 20 years, she left him, and he was very depressed for a while.”

This guy goes on and on about how she’s some sort of blessing bestowed upon him. He tells her constantly that she’s an amazing new opportunity.

She just thought he was super excited, but he’s been doing this since their first date. On their second date, he said he was going to tell everyone she’s his new girlfriend, even though he never had a conversation with her about making things official that soon.

Then last Thursday, they snapped a selfie together, and he forwarded her a version he had touched up. Her nose ring was missing from it, and he had clearly used AI to make her look better.

“It really creeped me out. I had been having a sinking feeling in my stomach, so I canceled our plans for Thursday and Friday,” she added.

Krakenimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“On Friday night, I started telling my neighbor about how weird the guy has been. She asked if I had a photo, and I didn’t, so I deep-dived to find him. Like, I was working off his age, first name, and last initial.”

“I found his Facebook, which confirmed his divorce. Something still felt off…So, I googled him, and a mugshot where he looks rough popped up. The charges listed were ‘violation of protective order.'”

While she genuinely has feelings for this guy, uncovering his arrest records has really terrified her. She’s not sure if she’s just being dramatic or if she has a valid reason to feel uneasy.

So, here she is, wondering how she can dump him in a safe way. Her neighbor feels she should just block and ghost him, but she’s concerned that if she does, she could end up a stalking victim.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read













Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski