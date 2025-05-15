She’s Afraid That Her Husband Is Cheating On Her With His Student Teacher

This 32-year-old woman and her 38-year-old husband have been married for nine years and together for twelve.

They have two little girls together, who are four and seven, and her husband has a job as a teacher at an elementary school.

“His current student teacher is actually a student who was in the class he student taught when he was first becoming a teacher, so it’s been a really cool full circle thing,” she explained.

“She’s a really sweet girl and has come over to our house for dinner. They have become very close, and she’s become a huge part of his social life in general, which is mainly made up of teachers at the school, so not too weird.”

However, her husband hasn’t been acting quite like himself lately. He’s fine with their girls, but when he’s with her, he’s preoccupied with his phone and doesn’t interact much at all.

Additionally, he’s now making time to meet up and grab drinks with people, which is unusual for him. Since she knows her husband’s passcode, she dug around in his phone, but she came up empty.

She felt bad to snoop, but she was worried she would find concrete proof that he’s cheating on her with his student teacher, which would confirm her worst fears.

Her husband is an extremely intelligent man, so if he is cheating, she doubts he would leave behind evidence in his phone.

“He has been open about adoring Ava (his student teacher…), which doesn’t bother me, but last time I visited, I saw the way she was looking at him, and I don’t know, she just seemed kind of starstruck like she was doting on him,” she added.

“And he was definitely entertaining it. It wasn’t necessarily flirty, but they were bantering and teasing, and that’s very much his love language.”

“But to give him the benefit of the doubt, he is like that with other women he’s friends with too, it’s just how he gets when he’s comfortable around people.”



She feels guilty for worrying that her husband is cheating on her with Ava, but she can’t get it out of her mind. She confessed her fears to one of her friends, who said her husband is not the kind of man who’s capable of cheating, but that didn’t calm her down.

What advice do you have for her?

