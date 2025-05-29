She’s Not Sharing Her Inheritance With Her Siblings After They Stopped Speaking To Their Dad

Xavier Lorenzo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 30-year-old woman has two siblings, and she was the only one who still spoke to their dad. Their dad passed away recently, and seven years ago, her 34-year-old sister and 32-year-old brother cut their dad out of their lives.

“Long story short, he wasn’t a perfect dad; emotionally distant, very old-school, and not the most affectionate,” she explained.

“But he wasn’t abusive. They just got tired of his attitude and stopped talking to him entirely. I stayed. Not because he was the ‘perfect dad,’ but because I understood him better as I got older. We had long talks.”

“I visited him in the hospital multiple times. I helped him clean his house when his health declined. I called every week. He even met my son when he was born, something my siblings refused to allow with their kids.”

After their dad passed away, he left all of his assets to her, including his car, house, and the money he had saved up.

In the will, it says he left her everything since she was his only child who remained in his life. Not only did the will make everything crystal clear, but their dad also left behind handwritten notes detailing why he chose to do this.

Her siblings are livid and accusing her of manipulating their dad into allowing her to inherit everything. They’re also claiming that she took advantage of their sick dad.

“They’re demanding I split it three ways ‘because we’re family.’ But the truth is, they didn’t speak to him for nearly a decade,” she added.

“They didn’t call, visit, or check in. Not even when he was dying. I told them no. I said I was sorry they felt hurt, but I honored him when he was alive, and I’m honoring his wishes now.”

“Now, half of my extended family is calling me greedy. My mom (divorced from my dad) said she ‘understands their pain’ and that I ‘should do the right thing.'”

She’s left feeling guilty for not wanting to share her inheritance with her siblings.

What do you think she should do?

