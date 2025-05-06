She’s Weirded Out That Her Dad Is Now Dating A Skinny Woman After Getting Divorced From Her Overweight Mom

uflypro - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

How much do you think physical attraction matters in a relationship? Is it the most important thing when you consider whether or not you want to be with someone?

This 19-year-old girl’s mom and dad got divorced a year ago after spending 25 long years married. It shook up all of their lives, and she felt hurt back then.

She knew that sometimes, couples grow apart, but that didn’t lessen the pain for her of no longer having her parents together.

She still was hoping that they could all be supportive of one another, and for the first several months, it was smooth sailing. Her mom and dad were polite when interacting, and she didn’t feel like her world had shattered.

Her 45-year-old dad then met a 32-year-old woman named Luna who goes to the same gym as him. It wasn’t long before a relationship blossomed between her dad and Luna.

“What made this particularly hard for me is the kind of person Luna is. She’s very fit, the kind of woman you’d see on Instagram modeling workout gear or giving meal prep advice,” she explained.

“She exercises regularly, eats healthy, and seems deeply immersed in the fitness lifestyle. And while there’s nothing wrong with that, it made me feel uncomfortable for reasons that were hard to articulate at first.”

“You see, my mom has always been a plus-sized woman, and so am I. Growing up, I was very aware of my body and the way it didn’t match what I saw online or on TV. I had my share of insecurities, and sometimes I felt like I had to work harder to feel beautiful or accepted.”

Her mom has been her biggest cheerleader, and now she feels comfortable in her own skin, as her mom showed her the importance of her personality over her looks.

uflypro – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She’s been at peace with her size, but Luna came along and made her feel a lot of complex things. Luna is objectively gorgeous and fits the ideal standard of beauty.

Her mind has been racing with questions like, did her dad never find her mom pretty? Was he simply putting up with her size for decades?

“And if that’s the case, what does that mean for how he sees me? These thoughts made me feel incredibly self-conscious and, honestly, hurt,” she continued.

“I don’t want to judge Luna as I don’t know her very well yet, and I’m sure she’s not trying to make me or my mom feel this way.”

“But it’s hard not to internalize the contrast. And while I still love my dad, I can’t deny that I feel some resentment toward him. It’s not just that he moved on, it’s who he moved on with, and what that choice seems to say.”

It’s difficult for her not to be overwhelmed with bitterness. What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read













Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski