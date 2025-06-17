A Guy She Was Interested In Called Her A Hot Mess When She Sent Him A Selfie, So Now She Doesn’t Want To Meet Up With Him

Look! - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Do you think there’s ever a time when you can refer to someone as a hot mess and it counts as anything less than offensive? In my opinion, a scenario doesn’t exist where calling someone a hot mess isn’t rude.

This 35-year-old woman started texting with a 40-year-old man recently, who sent her a friend request on Facebook.

Now, before you jump to thinking this is creepy, this man happens to have a mutual friend in common with her, so it’s not super strange.

They have both been having a nice time chatting back and forth. She thinks he’s intriguing and adorable, and she’s positive he’s into her.

“We have sent a handful of photos back and forth, nothing spicy. He has been sick for most of the time, as he came down with a bad cold, but we had talked about meeting in person soon,” she explained.

“Well, the other day I sent him a photo of me with my makeup on and my hair done, wearing comfy clothes with my baggy shirt tucked into my sweatpants. His response was, ‘You look like a hot mess.'”

“To me, that’s an insult. I told him that wasn’t nice, and he apologized and said he didn’t intend to offend me. I asked what his intention was, and he didn’t answer the question—just apologized again and said he needed to go to bed, and I said good night.”

For the last several weeks, she has been talking to this man every single day, but after he rudely called her a hot mess, things cooled off.

Over the last two days, she hasn’t spoken to him, and he hasn’t attempted to reach out to her. She can’t help but feel like what he did was negging (if you need a quick definition, this is when someone intentionally says something nasty to make your self-esteem suffer).

Look! – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Her ex-husband used to do this to her, so she really got turned off over being called a hot mess. She’s left wondering if she’s right to think this guy was negging her, and if she should stop speaking to him.

What do you think?

