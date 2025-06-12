A Male Teacher Abused A Girl At Their School Who Claims To Be In Love With Him, And She’s Disgusted Other Male Teachers Defended Him

This woman is in her late 20s, and she works as a high school teacher. Just yesterday, she found out that one of the 37-year-old male teachers she works with has been abusing a 13-year-old girl at their school.

The teacher in question claimed he was tutoring this girl for months, but he was not doing that at all. The girl’s mom came home early from work and caught the teacher with her daughter, after her daughter’s friend phoned her at work to tip her off.

“This is a prestigious school in a big city. The child was on a scholarship and was an excellent student,” she explained.

“Her mom is going to send her away to live with her grandparents in a rural village in a developing country. The child believes she and the teacher are ‘in love,’ he texted her that he would leave his wife for her and they would run away together when she turned sixteen.”

“When I found out what happened, I had to run to the toilet to vomit. When I got to the teacher’s lounge, I found a number of my female colleagues, all stricken by the news, and we all cried together about how this child’s life has been stolen from her.”

After her female coworkers left the lounge, she stayed behind to redo her makeup, as she had cried it all off. The lounge is shaped like an L, so the sink where she was doing her makeup isn’t viewable when you walk into the lounge.

She overheard a few other people walk into the lounge, and she could tell it was three male teachers talking.

The male teachers stated what had happened with the abusive teacher and the girl was messed up, but they argued that girls in 2025 lack innocence, so they blamed the girl.

Another teacher weighed in that the girl was seen kissing a boy in the stairwell a few months ago, like that was supposed to underscore her role in the abuse she experienced at the hands of her teacher.

She was outraged and horrified to listen in on what the male teachers were saying, as the girl is still a child, not an adult.

“She plays Roblox and collects charms for her Crocs. The last time I had a conversation with her, she was excited to match the rubber bands on her braces to her shoelaces,” she continued.

“The idea of a man who has been married longer than she’s been alive being attracted to her is stomach-churning, and the idea that men would minimize that is disgusting.”

“I wish I had been able to say something. I know I would have just been so angry. I would have cried when going off.”

“I hate that even children are seen as partially to blame for the violence men commit against them.”

