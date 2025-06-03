Bethenny Frankel Dishes On Her Diet And Exercise Routine After Wowing On The Runway In A Bikini

TikTok - @bethennyfrankel - pictured above is Bethenny

Bethenny Frankel is the talk of the town this week after she wowed everyone at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show this weekend (in case you missed it, head on over to Bethenny’s TikTok account, @bethennyfrankel, for the recap of her stealing the show).

She left jaws on the floor after she donned the tiniest bikini as one of her three looks, and just hours later, she took to TikTok to dish on her diet and exercise routine, because everyone is wondering how she looks the way she does.

I mean, you have to love Bethenny for how open and honest she is about everything, and inquiring minds want to know what all of her secrets are.

What Does Bethenny’s Diet Look Like?

Bethenny wants you to understand that her figure is not the result of a crash diet, which involves restricting calories in an unsustainable way.

Instead, Bethenny is all about balance. If she eats a little more on the unhealthy side for a couple of days in a row, she makes up for it by being mindful during her next meal.

What Is Bethenny’s Exercise Routine?

This might come as a surprise to you, but Bethenny does not belong to a gym, nor does she follow a particular workout routine.

She actually goes for long walks on the beach as her main form of exercise, and she ensures she stays active. She does not lift weights and opts for what she considers a more “natural” approach.

Occasionally, she will take breaks for days or months at a time, but she always picks up right where she left off.

In Conclusion, Bethenny Is All About Balance

Bethenny said in her TikTok video addressing her appearance that she can’t credit anything to her metabolism or her genes. It all comes down to a balance between what she eats and how she moves.

She honestly weighed 25 pounds more when she was in her early 30s, which Bethenny noted was a result of her going between being restrictive about what she was eating and bingeing when she felt like nobody loved her or she hated herself in a given moment.

“It’s the obsession, it’s the extremes, it’s the bingeing, it’s the emotions, it’s the noise – that is why we are struggling,” Bethenny said in her TikTok video, which you can view below.

“And I want you to allow yourself to have, but not beat yourselves up when you do indulge. And I want you to have a good relationship with food and exercise.”

“And that doesn’t mean being screamed at in a gym or beating yourself up…it’s healthier to just be healthy.”

What do you think about Bethenny’s diet and exercise routine?

