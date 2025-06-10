He Didn’t Invite His Girlfriend To A Dinner Meant To Celebrate His Promotion, Since He Knew She Would Make It All About Her

Friends Stock - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Life’s too short to date someone who melts down when they’re not the center of attention or makes you walk on eggshells constantly.

This 35-year-old man has a girlfriend, a year younger than him, named Marla, and he’s been with her for the last two years.

“I love her, she’s smart, driven, but… dramatic, especially when the attention isn’t on her,” he explained.

“I just got promoted to partner at my firm. This is huge for me, I’ve worked toward it for almost a decade. My colleagues threw a small celebratory dinner, and I decided not to invite Marla.”

“Why? Because last time I got recognition at work (Employee of the Year award), she spent the entire dinner talking about how she once turned down a big promotion to ‘prioritize her mental health.’ She hijacked every compliment meant for me.”

So he ultimately excluded his girlfriend and attended the dinner by himself. He simply told Marla only his coworkers were invited to come along, but that backfired on him.

Marla saw a photo tagged on social media, proving that it wasn’t just his coworkers at that dinner to celebrate his promotion.

As soon as Marla realized he had left her out intentionally, she became furious with him and promptly freaked out.

“She accused me of ‘hiding her,’ said I ’embarrassed her,’ and that I made her feel like ‘a trophy I keep in the closet,'” he added.

“I explained my reasons, and she called me ‘shallow and insecure.’ I feel awful. But I also feel like I deserved a night where I didn’t have to babysit someone else’s ego.”

“[Am I the jerk] for excluding my girlfriend from my promotion dinner because I knew she’d make it about herself?”

