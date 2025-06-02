He Didn’t Pay For His Dad’s Dinner After He Embarrassed Him With His Girlfriend In A Restaurant

Dani - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

The moment you meet your partner’s family can be nerve-wracking and awkward. Everyone wants to make a good first impression, but sometimes, things go south, and you have no control over it.

This 27-year-old man finally had his 26-year-old girlfriend meet his dad for the very first time, and it did not go well at all.

He’s been dating his girlfriend for the last nine months, and he says she’s truly a wonderful person. She’s sweet, independent, and intelligent. She is his biggest cheerleader, and their relationship is going great.

He didn’t bring up his girlfriend much to his dad prior to the meeting, but his dad was curious about getting to know her.

He and his girlfriend decided to invite his dad to come to dinner with them at an upscale restaurant, and the food there is hardly inexpensive.

As soon as they got to their table and took their seats, his dad wasted no time getting to know his girlfriend, and not in a conventional way.

“He started grilling her with weirdly personal questions, asking how much money she makes, if she plans to ‘pop out kids soon,’ and even whether she ‘believes in letting men lead the household,'” he explained.

“My girlfriend handled it with class, but I could tell she was uncomfortable. I tried to steer the convo away a few times, but he kept circling back to these intrusive, almost judgmental topics.”

“Then, at one point, he jokingly said, ‘Well, at least you’re prettier than the last one.’ He laughed. I didn’t. I stood up, said we were done here, and told him I’d pay for our part of the bill but not his.”

His dad was honestly surprised and called him too sensitive. His dad maintained he was making an effort to get to know his girlfriend.

After he had gone home, his older brother and his aunt both texted him, saying he was cruel to his dad. They feel that if you ask someone to come to dinner with you, you should be paying for their meal.

His aunt and his brother are insisting that he humiliated his dad, not the other way around, and he owes his dad an apology. He’s left wondering if his loved ones are right.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









