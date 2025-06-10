He Hates His Wife’s Kids For Saying Hurtful Things About Him, So He’s Done Dealing With Them

What’s a man to do when his wife’s kids are treating him like trash? Well, this 31-year-old man decided that he’s done dealing with his wife’s children, since he can no longer handle how rude they are when he’s done nothing wrong.

He’s been with his wife for nearly three years, but they used to go to school together, then drifted apart before reconnecting.

His wife has two children who are nine and eleven, and initially, everything was wonderful between him and the kids when they all moved in with one another. He was surprised when his wife’s kids started referring to him as their dad.

A year into living under the same roof, his wife and her kids relocated to a different state with him. That started out well enough.

But then one day, he overheard one of his wife’s kids mention they hoped he didn’t end up coming home the following day.

He questioned his wife about the nasty remark, and his wife insisted that he couldn’t have heard the kids correctly.

In the weeks that followed, there was no mistake about what the kids were saying, as he caught them on camera continuing to make mean comments about him.

Now, they have cameras around the exterior and interior of their home, as they don’t live in the nicest neighborhood, and it’s for security purposes.

On another occasion, he heard one of his wife’s children state that they wished their biological dad were with them instead of him, even though the only thing this man did was buy them a package of diapers.

“Let me be clear, here. The worst I have ever done to them is put them in their room because they would give their mom a bad attitude, or not do their chores,” he added.

“I have never laid a hand, raised my voice, or given them a reason to dislike me. I cook every day, I clean, I fund their field trips, sports, the whole nine.”

“I thought I was doing a good job as this parental figure. Turns out I wasn’t. So I bottled stuff up. Every single day, I would hear more and more. Eventually, once it started getting to be too much, I told them I was done. I’m not going to put myself in a position to be hurt, or upset, or be talked about or treated like [garbage].”

He doesn’t need to hear more about the kids’ opinion of him, and he doesn’t have it in them to forgive them and move on.

So, he’s no longer dealing with them. Father’s Day is quickly approaching, and he’s not taking off work to sit home and be with his wife’s kids.

He told his wife that since her kids don’t value him or think of him as a parent, he’s not going to bother spending Father’s Day with them.

He’s sick of being treated so badly, and it’s hurtful, so he’s happy to burn down the bridge between him and his wife’s kids.

“I had to get this out. Judge me as you see fit. I’ve heard it all. ‘They’re just kids! They don’t know any better!’ Well, they’re old enough to know the difference between right and wrong, and that words can, in fact, hurt,” he continued.

“Fact of the matter is, I’m alone in this house. And nothing will change that. I’m done forgiving, and I’m done forgetting.”

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





