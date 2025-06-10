He Only Wants To Date Girls Who Dream Of Being Stay-At-Home Moms, But He’s Being Painted As Controlling

Alen-D - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This man has managed to build a wonderful life for himself, yet he has the desire to share everything he’s worked hard for with someone else.

He’s financially independent, he owns his own house, and he runs a successful company. He likes to invest his free time in cooking, reading philosophy, and traveling the world.

“I enjoy deep conversations, take care of myself, and have worked hard to create peace in a world that often feels like it’s falling apart,” he explained.

“What I want now is something that, to my surprise, seems deeply controversial: a traditional relationship. A loving home.”

His dream is to find a girl who wants nothing more than to devote herself to raising children. He would love to have four kids himself, preferably all girls.

He wants an old-fashioned kind of woman. But for him, he’s not trying to play into gender roles; he just thinks women who are interested in being stay-at-home moms are his cup of tea.

Finding a girl who wants to stay at home while he’s the breadwinner will give him stability. It will give him peace and a reprieve from the world.

“Life today is overstimulated, disconnected, and cynical. People are burnt out, relationships feel transactional, and family is often an afterthought,” he added.

“I don’t want that. I want purpose. I want roots. I want a partner who sees homemaking as an art, a calling, and a gift, not a burden or a second-class role.”

Alen-D – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“But every time I express this dream, gently, respectfully, I’m met with resistance. I’ve been called…controlling, even patriarchal, to have this dream. One woman told me I was emotionally immature for not wanting a dual-career household.”

When he does encounter girls who are self-proclaimed feminists, he avoids them like the plague, since their ideals don’t align.

Feminists find him offensive, and that hurts his feelings, as he truly wants to find a girl to build a life with. He’s not trying to be the definition of toxic masculinity.

And he absolutely supports women who are invested in their careers over building families, even if he’s not interested in dating them.

“I want to carry the financial weight. I want to be the man who makes it possible for his wife to focus on the home and family without worry or pressure,” he continued.

“Some of my friends (men and women) say what I want ‘doesn’t exist anymore.’ That women like that are rare, or only choose that life out of religious guilt or desperation. But I don’t believe that.”

“I think there are still women who long for a softer, slower life and who would be proud to raise a family full-time, if given the chance. Am I wrong for wanting a traditional stay-at-home wife and mother in a world that seems to have moved on from that dream?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read













Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski