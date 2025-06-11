He Sacrificed His Own Dreams To Bail His Brother Out, And He’s Full Of Resentment

It’s not uncommon to hear about one sibling who has their life together and another who is the opposite, floundering through life.

This man has a 29-year-old brother named Alex, who is a literal dumpster fire. While his brother is highly creative, he is unable to keep a job for longer than a year, he is constantly in debt, and he’s busy still trying to find himself in life.

“My parents, bless their hearts, always enabled it. ‘He’s just figuring things out,’ ‘He’s got a big heart,’ all that [nonsense],” he explained.

“A few years ago, Alex got himself into a really deep hole with some predatory loans and a bad investment he thought would make him rich overnight.”

“It was bad enough that he was facing real legal trouble, potentially losing his apartment, his car, everything. My parents couldn’t or wouldn’t help enough.”

But they wasted no time pressuring him into bailing Alex out of his poor life choices. And he did. He took an enormous chunk of his savings, which he had worked for his entire adult life, and used that to help Alex.

This money was intended to be for a down payment on a condo he wanted to purchase, but he made that sacrifice for his brother. Alex never paid him back.

Alex also did not learn his lesson. While Alex shows him gratitude and says thank you on occasion, his life is still the same.

Alex still struggles to hold temporary jobs, he still goes on and on about brilliant plans he has to turn himself into a millionaire, and he’s still asking their family members for money.

“He doesn’t seem to grasp the scale of what I gave up. My own plans for a home got pushed back years. My financial security took a massive hit,” he added.

“My parents act like I did the noble thing, and now it’s over. They don’t want to hear my resentment. They just want me to keep being the stable one who ‘handles things.’ Alex just keeps living his chaotic life, oblivious.”

“I’m quietly resentful of him. I resent my parents for pushing me into it. I resent that I worked my [backside] off to be financially secure, only to have it effectively stolen by someone else’s recklessness and my family’s enabling. I love him, but I hate what he’s done to my life, and I hate that I’m the only one who sees it.”

