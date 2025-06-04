He Split Up With His Girlfriend, But She Wants Him To Pay Half The Rent And Move Out, Since She Can’t Afford Their Apartment On Her Own

Four years ago, this 29-year-old man entered into a relationship with his 27-year-old girlfriend. Several months back, his girlfriend said she had to speak to him, and during that conversation, she revealed to him that she no longer feels that they’re a good couple.

They had a long discussion, and they chose to try to fix things between them, then revisit their feelings in a couple of months to see if their relationship was improved.

Last week was that point in time when they came together again to chat about their romance, and they both came to the conclusion nothing had changed, so they determined a breakup was in order.

Their conversation turned to their living situation, as they share a rental apartment. Although his girlfriend’s mom and dad live close to where they do, she made it clear she’s not moving back home.

As for him, he doesn’t have any friends or family members he can live with. His girlfriend stated she wished to remain in their apartment, however, she cannot afford the rent all on her own salary.

He was alright with that, but he thought he could live in their spare bedroom, work on finding a new place, and then they could have their landlord take him off the lease.

His girlfriend insisted it was too strange for them to continue living together, so she pushed him to move out ASAP, but doubled-down on him paying his portion of the rent anyway.

“I told her she can’t have things both ways, she can’t expect me to leave while also expecting me to pay half of the rent just because she can’t afford it,” he explained.

“I said I’m not going to be able to afford rent on a new place and half the rent on this one. So I will stay and pay while I’m looking for somewhere new then I expect to be taken off the lease once I find somewhere.”

“She said I was on the lease so I should be paying and I agreed I would pay as long as I’m living there. I said she should be looking for roommates if she can’t afford the entire amount but she said she doesn’t want to live with strangers. I just repeated again she can’t have everything her way but she said I was being unfair.”

He’s left wondering what you would do if you were in his shoes.

What advice do you have for him?

