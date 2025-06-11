He Went To A Wedding Where The Newlyweds Failed To Feed Their Guests And Expected Them To Make Restaurant Reservations

FrameSculptor - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Everyone makes mistakes, even people with good hearts and the best of intentions. This man and his wife attended a wedding for a couple whom they’ve been close to for a while.

On the wedding invitation, it stated the ceremony would take place on a beach at 5 pm. When the ceremony was finished, the plan was for all of the guests to head over to a small restaurant located close to the beach.

The bride and groom raved about the incredible food, and the menu consisted of burgers and seafood. The ceremony itself was stunning, and everyone mingled on the beach while photos were taken.

The wedding was pretty tiny, with only 20 people present. Most of the guests were relatives, and around 10 were friends of the newlyweds.

By 6:30, all the guests were starving, so they made their way to the restaurant indicated on the wedding invitation.

Everyone ordered some beverages at the bar, toasted to the bride and groom, and thought they were waiting around to be seated at their tables. At around 7 or 7:30, the family members of the bride and groom were led to their tables.

“The bride and groom come over to us, and one says, ‘We’re being seated now, so you guys can continue hanging out here, but I don’t think they serve food in the bar,'” he explained.

“One of our friends says, ‘Heck no, we’re starving!’ followed by cheery muttering of agreement from everyone else. They both look a little surprised. ‘Oh! We only made reservations for the family members….we were expecting people to make their own dinner reservations if they planned to stay.'”

“The bride went and asked the hostess if there were any tables available, and we were told no, they were fully booked up for the remainder of the evening. The bride and groom apologized, thanked us for coming, and went back to their table. The thing is, we’re all such good friends that we just rolled with it. The rest of us found a place nearby and had a great time.”

FrameSculptor – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Anyway, the bride and groom are wonderful people, and he says they had a momentary lapse in judgment where they failed to plan appropriately.

But he and his wife are still friends with the newlyweds to this day, and they joke about what went down at the wedding.

What do you think about that?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski