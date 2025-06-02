Her Best Friend’s Fiancé Criticizes What She Eats When They Go Out To Restaurants

I was raised to believe that it’s rude to comment on someone’s weight, or what’s on their plate, since remarks geared that way only cause people pain. After all, who feels flattered when told they’re too big or they’re eating too much?

This woman has a 35-year-old best friend, and her bestie’s 40-year-old fiancé thinks it’s perfectly acceptable to make what she eats his business and his job to police.

Actually, she thinks her best friend’s fiancé is a great guy, except for this one habit of his. Her best friend doesn’t live close to her house, so when they do see one another, they drive halfway between where they reside to have dinner or lunch together.

Her best friend’s fiancé has always commented on what she orders at a restaurant, as he’s pretty much glued to her best friend’s hip and present the majority of the time when they see one another.

She believes this is because her bestie is active duty in the military and is often away from home for months on end, so that’s why her best friend’s fiancé tags along with them (but she still finds it weird).

“I like to get a few different appetizers instead of a main course. He’ll always say, ‘You’re getting all that?’ Or even tell the waiter, ‘I don’t think we need all that,’ like I’m a child,” she explained.





“It’s weird and frustrating, and I can’t get it to stop. We always do separate tabs, so it’s not as though it’s a financial concern. It never breaks up the pace of the meal, I just get the appetizers served during the main course.”

“I’ve tried playing it off in a light but clear way, I’ve tried politely addressing it. It goes right over their heads. I’ve asked my friend about it privately, and she says, ‘Yeah, it’s annoying, he does it to me too. But he’s great overall, so I look past it.'”

She hasn’t brought it up again with her best friend, as she’s concerned that if she keeps pushing the topic, it will result in losing her friendship.

She’s not willing to do anything that will jeopardize her relationship with her best friend, as she’s super important to her.

That being said, she’s wildly uneasy about the comments regarding her food, since she has a bad relationship with what she eats and a poor self-image without her bestie’s fiancé adding his opinion.

What advice do you have for her to get this man to stop making comments about what she eats?

