Her Best Friend’s Husband Is So Terrible, She Has To Warn Her About Having Kids With Him

It’s tough to watch someone you love married to the wrong person. This woman has a 31-year-old best friend whose husband is pretty awful, and she’s worried about her friend having kids with him.

She’s been close to her best friend since they were kids, actually, and they tell one another everything. Or rather, just about everything, because the only thing she hasn’t told her best friend is her opinion of her husband.

While her best friend is excited about having kids, there’s no way her husband wants them. When her best friend started dating her husband, her husband mentioned he wasn’t really into having kids but would consider changing his mind for her.

“To me, this seems like a red flag, and he might potentially resent or neglect any kids he has because deep down he doesn’t actually want them,” she explained.

“My other concern is how little he helps around the house and with their dog. She is the one always taking care of the dog, taking her for walks, picking up her [mess], feeding and giving her water, etc.”

“The dog has thrown up or had accidents a few times in the house, and every time she does, it’s my best friend who cleans it up, not him.”

Her best friend has asked her husband to pitch in with housework and help with the dog, but every time, this man complains about being too exhausted or simply not wanting to help.

She believes that if her best friend’s husband is acting like this with their dog, he will be the same way with a kid.

Also, adding a kid to the mix means more chores, and so her best friend will have more to juggle without any backup from her husband.

“I feel both of these things don’t bode well for having kids. However, I am not a parent and am not completely sure I can make a sound judgment,” she continued.

“I also am not sure I should say something at all, because it isn’t my business, but I also feel that I should point these things out because she has historically had issues with ignoring red flags she didn’t notice until I pointed them out.”

What advice do you have for her?

