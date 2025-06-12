Her Boyfriend Said He Was Divorced, But His Wife Told A Very Different Story When She Called Her Up

simikov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back in November, this 36-year-old woman met her boyfriend. At the time, he claimed to be single, and he was not wearing a wedding ring, so it checked out.

They ended up going on a date and formed a fast connection. Her boyfriend told her that he had a three-year-old child and was in the middle of a divorce, and that his soon-to-be-ex was living in a nearby state.

“I was caught off guard, but glad he was honest, and we continued dating. About a month into dating, I find out no one has actually filed for divorce, and his excuse is that he’s waiting for her to file so she doesn’t use his son as leverage,” she explained.

“He would go see his son about once a month over the holidays, and I had no reason to suspect anything between him and the ex. I told him my deal breaker was that if he and she were to try to work things out together, I wanted to be out of the picture.”

“He assured me they were sorting finances, child support, custody, etc., and the divorce was happening. Ok, I believed him.”

Two months later, they had a chat about exclusivity and agreed not to see or sleep with other people. At the same time, her boyfriend mentioned how he would like her to participate in his son’s life, so he planned on FaceTiming her so she could be present when he put his son to bed.

She did find it strange that her boyfriend made sure to only FaceTime her when he and his son were in his bedroom, but her boyfriend insisted it was so he could keep his ex out of their phone calls.

Back in March, they began saying, ‘I love you,’ and her boyfriend abruptly cut off the evening phone calls with his son.

She questioned her boyfriend about it, who said his ex-wife was being vengeful and keeping his son from him since they were not on good terms.

simikov – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Finally, last week, after driving him to SEE HIS SON four hours away, I felt weird about all the hiding (hiding me from his ex). I had had enough,” she added.

“It’s been almost 8 months dating, and there’s no progression, and he’s not really giving me any real information to rely on.”

“We are talking about long-term life plans. He says he sees a future with me, and we spend every day together. But I’m feeling in my gut that something’s not adding up.”

Do you know what she did next? She called up her boyfriend’s ex-wife to see what was going on. Her boyfriend’s ex confirmed that she’s not an ex, she’s still his wife, and they never agreed to a divorce.

They only agreed on a separation back in March, which was four months after she began dating her boyfriend seriously!

She’s spent close to every evening with her boyfriend, and she’s shocked that he was so good at hiding so much from her.

“He blames ME for blowing his life up, but I don’t see it that way. If I had called the wife and she confirmed they had been separated since November, there wouldn’t be a problem,” she continued.

“I do feel bad that this has caused a huge mess. But she didn’t know about me, and I didn’t know he was still playing house and sleeping with her.”

Do you think it was wrong of her to call her boyfriend’s wife to get the truth?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read















Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski