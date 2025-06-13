Her Boyfriend Wants Her To Sleep With Another Guy Since He Cheated And Feels This Will Make Them Even

lashkhidzetim - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If your partner cheated on you and then insisted you should sleep with someone else to get even, how would you react?

This 39-year-old woman has spent nearly five years with her 44-year-old boyfriend, and she just learned that he cheated on her not that long into their relationship.

“He said he was in a loveless relationship when he met me, that he had been checked out of for several years and wanted to break up, but every time he tried to leave, she would cry and get upset, and he would feel guilty and stay,” she explained.

“Then he met me sort of accidentally at work and ended up pursuing me. I had no idea he was in a relationship. We became serious and he quickly fell for me and apparently all the ways I was different from her and right for him.”

“Told me he could see himself marrying me and kept asking to move in with me. I thought it was too soon and kept putting it off. Well, it turns out he wanted to move in with me so early to leave her.”

As soon as she let her boyfriend move in with her, he dumped the other woman, but of course, she wasn’t aware of any of this back then.

The truth only came to light recently, and so, they broke up for several months. Despite that, they still have been speaking to one another, and her boyfriend promised to go to therapy, so she considered giving him a second chance.

Yesterday evening, he said something so gross to her that now she’s not sure she should get back together with her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend stated she should sleep with another guy to make them even, since he was cheating on her. Her boyfriend feels that if she does this, she will never hold his cheating over his head.

lashkhidzetim – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She couldn’t believe he said that to her, and she let him know how disgusted she was that he would even suggest such a thing.

“Essentially, he’s willing to give me up to another man for his own convenience so he doesn’t have to take accountability for his actions? That’s how I see it,” she added.

“…It sickened me that he doesn’t care if I’m with another man. That’s not love. I would think most men would do anything to have their woman NOT sleep with another man. But he’s okay with it as long as it makes things easier on him?”

“It’s very selfish and makes me feel like he sees me as a piece of meat or something. Not a human being, he loves and respects. Not to mention, even if I did do that, it wouldn’t even anything out and is a very toxic way of dealing with the situation.”

She’s curious if she’s being dramatic for finding his suggestion so offensive.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski