Her Cousin Packed Up Her Wedding Food And Took It Home Before Dinner Was Even Over

Last weekend, this woman had her wedding, and it was a gorgeous outdoor ceremony, followed by a buffet-style dinner.

She and her husband carefully planned out the menu to ensure that there was plenty of food for everyone to enjoy, and they were supposed to have so many leftovers that some of their favorite guests would be able to take some tiny boxes home with them.

Her cousin Sarah was invited to her wedding, and she was surprised when Sarah pulled out a whole bunch of Tupperware containers.

“At first, I thought she brought it to help pack leftovers for family members at the end of the night, which seemed helpful,” she explained.

“But no, before most of the guests even had seconds, she was in line scooping generous portions into her containers.”

“We’re talking full servings of chicken, pasta, salad, and even some of the desserts. I saw her packing it all up, and when I asked if she could wait until dinner was fully done, she shrugged and said, ‘This is just too good to waste!'”

What made this all worse is that Sarah isn’t someone she’s that close to. Prior to her wedding, she went a year without seeing Sarah, and at her wedding, Sarah hardly said anything to her outside of their exchange in front of the food.

Some of her family members told her that Sarah swiping the food before dinner was over was not a huge problem, but to her, it was.

She felt angry and humiliated because Sarah was pretty rude to pack up everything and take it for herself.

“My husband and I ended up not getting any of the desserts we paid extra for, because she had packed nearly all of them,” she continued.

“Is it petty to still be annoyed by this? Would you say something if this were your cousin?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read













