Her Coworker Got A Promotion And She Didn’t, Even Though She’s Been Silently Fixing His Mistakes For Years

Bliss - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Five years ago, this 38-year-old woman began working with a 35-year-old man named Alex, and their industry is extremely competitive.

People can’t help but think that Alex is a brilliant superstar. He’s full of charisma and is a talented presenter, which further impresses everyone.

“What they don’t see is that I’m the one quietly fixing Alex’s constant mistakes, finishing their half-done projects, and doing the detailed, thankless work that makes their ‘big ideas’ actually function,” she explained.

“It started small, me just helping out, being a ‘team player.’ But it snowballed. Alex would take on ambitious projects, promise the moon, and then flounder.”

“I’d step in, often working late or through weekends, to make sure deadlines were met and things didn’t fall apart, because ultimately, it reflected on our whole team. Alex would then present the polished result as their own triumph. I never made a fuss.”

She reassured herself that someday, she would be acknowledged for her hard work and that she was doing what was best for their company.

Now, she and Alex have both been up for a promotion, and a week ago, they finally found out who was chosen.

The promotion was given to Alex instead of her, and their manager applauded Alex for always performing at a high level while being a visionary.

She smiled and congratulated Alex, but she wasn’t feeling happy for him. She felt that when the promotion was announced, she broke down on the inside.

She doesn’t like confrontation, nor does she enjoy office politics and playing those games. She genuinely believed that working her heart out and being dependable would pay off.

“Now I realize I’ve just made myself an excellent, indispensable assistant to someone else’s success story,” she continued.

“I feel like such a fool, and so incredibly tired. I haven’t said anything to anyone at work. I just needed to get this out because the unfairness of it is crushing me.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

