Her Dad’s Ex-Girlfriend Screamed At Her For Not Being Supportive After Her Mom And Dad Got Back Together

It’s not every day you hear about a couple that gets divorced, only to wind up back together years later. It’s a pretty unique love story if you think about it!

Two decades ago, this girl’s parents got married, but they divorced when she was only two years old (that actually was fifteen years ago now).

Her dad went on to meet a woman named Anna seven years ago, whom he started dating. Her dad and Anna have three children together, and they’re all six-years-old or younger.

At the beginning of April, her dad dumped Anna, and two weeks later, he got back together with her mom! She was pretty surprised when her mom and dad let her know that they were dating.

“Ever since, they’ve been inseparable and all over each other. Anna was shocked when she realized my parents had gotten back together, and she called Dad to fight him over it,” she explained.

“I heard some of the conversation because Dad and I were out shopping together that day. Anna showed up at my mom’s place a week after that phone call with her and my dad’s kids and demanded to see my dad, but he wasn’t there.”

Anna made threats to her mom, which resulted in her mom telling Anna she was going to call the cops on her. As you can imagine, that only served to further infuriate Anna.

She promptly blocked Anna, so Anna was unable to text or call her. A week ago, Anna finally figured out she had been blocked, so she confronted her outside of her office.

Anna demanded to know why she was not being supportive of her. Anna insisted she should be on her side, since she had to be aware of how hurtful the breakup with her dad was.

“I asked her why I’d care that my parents getting back together hurts her. I said she’s not my mom, and she’s not with my dad anymore,” she added.

“Anna started screaming, so I quickly walked away from her and went home. She called Dad to scream at him and said he had let me disrespect her, and how dare he not call to apologize for what I’d said to her.”

Anna feels that they have a bond and are family, since she and her dad share children. Those children are her half-siblings, and Anna wants her to be loyal to them.

She’s left wondering if she’s somehow a jerk for not jumping to be on Anna’s side.

What do you think?

