Her Daughter’s Boyfriend Left Her For Another Woman, Whom He’s Now Marrying, So She Got His Wedding Secretly Canceled

fesenko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Not every wedding venue enforces a strict cancellation policy, which is a good thing in this woman’s book, as it helped her get revenge on her daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

This mom is proudly petty as it gets, so she was thrilled to finally make this man pay for breaking her daughter’s heart.

Also, she works in the service industry, so she has plenty of tips and tricks up her sleeve when it comes to being successful at canceling on a wedding venue at the last moment.

Now, her daughter dated her ex-boyfriend for four years, and her daughter financially supported her ex, so he was able to focus on college.

In the meantime, her daughter worked at a garden center, went to college full-time, covered their rent, and paid for all the utility bills and groceries. Her daughter bent over backwards for a thankless man.

“As soon as graduation was over, he not only broke up with her, but left her with everything in their apartment to deal with while he went on a European summer trip with a female ‘friend,'” she explained.

She literally had to swoop in and clean up everything, a.k.a. the mess this man made of her daughter’s life, and she helped her daughter get the deposit back on the apartment.

The most insane part of the story is that she got an invitation to her daughter’s ex’s wedding a couple of months ago.

Oh, and her daughter got one too!

fesenko – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Taking matters into her own hands, she phoned the wedding venue last Monday, meaning it was six days prior to the wedding.

She spoke to someone at the venue and pretended to be the bride’s mom, and she canceled the whole wedding.

“I told them the entire wedding party had COVID and would need to reschedule at a later date, so just apply our deposit forward if possible,” she added.

“They were quite kind and said just give us a call when you’re ready to reschedule. The wedding was supposed to be this past Saturday, so I drove by and there was no one there. I haven’t told anyone else I did this. It’ll just be our little secret.”

How’s that for revenge?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski