Her Daughter’s Marrying A Man Twice Her Age Who Doesn’t Love Her, And She Can’t Support This

anastasiyaand - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 51-year-old woman has a 26-year-old daughter named Eliza who hasn’t lived the easiest life. Eliza got pregnant six years ago while she was still in college, and Eliza’s baby daddy was not interested in being involved with her after that.

Her grandson, Mike, is now five, and she loves him very much. Unfortunately, she rarely gets to see Mike and Eliza since they don’t live in the same state as she does. Eliza makes great money in her career, so she’s able to provide for herself and Mike without much trouble.

Not too long ago, Eliza mentioned she met a man whom she’s been dating for close to a year. Eliza told her this man makes her happy.

“I was a bit shocked and hurt that she didn’t mention it to me, but she invited me to her engagement party, and said that she’d keep the identity of her fiancé a secret,” she explained.

“Color me shocked when I go and find out that her fiancé is a 48-year-old man. I had to resist all my urges to not scream out and faint at that very moment.”

“Eliza’s fiancé treated her incredibly kindly, and they were supposedly very much in love, yet I couldn’t shake the feeling that something was wrong.”

When the party was finished, she pulled Eliza aside to speak to her in private, and she demanded to know what was going on.

Well, a mother’s intuition is never wrong, and she hit the nail on the head: Eliza is not getting married for the right reasons.

Eliza confessed she’s been having a hard time with her job, and so money has been a problem for her lately. Eliza said she met her fiancé, Jim, while at a party, and they became fast friends.

anastasiyaand – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Jim is the CEO of a company he owns, and since he’s financially stable and great with Mike, Eliza brought up a ‘marriage of convenience,’ which Jim thought was an excellent idea.

“My mind is partially eased, but I also feel incredibly bad for my daughter. She’ll now be tied for the rest of her life to a man who doesn’t love her and is almost twice her age (almost my age),” she continued.

“When she asked me if I would be there for the wedding, I said no, and that she has my blessing, but my conscience can’t allow me to stand and see my daughter get married to a man the age of her father. She got angry and left.”

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong to refuse to support Eliza’s wedding to Jim.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read











Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski