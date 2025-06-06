Her Ex-Husband Dumped Her Dogs In The Shelter, And One Sadly Got Put Down

When this woman and her ex-husband were in the middle of their divorce following two years of marriage, she fought him tooth and nail to gain custody of their dogs.

Ultimately, her ex got them, since they were technically his before they got married. Unfortunately, she recently saw on social media that one of those two dogs (whom she refers to as hers) was sadly put down at an animal shelter.

“Gracie was my favorite dog, she was only 6 years and the shelter killed her. She was the sweetest dog I’ve ever met. She loved everyone and everything,” she explained.

“My other dog, Shank, was on an adoption page I saw on a local Facebook group I follow. I immediately called the shelter and said I wanted to adopt him and that he was my old dog (explaining my situation). They told me they are sorry, but that was posted more than a week ago, and he’s already been adopted.”

“My heart is so broken. I called my ex-husband, and his explanation was that he didn’t have time to take care of the dogs anymore and that they would be in a better home in a more active environment since the dogs barely went outside when the dogs were living with him.”

She suspects her ex held onto the dogs for a couple of months post-divorce before dumping them at the shelter and walking away.

She told her ex that he should have allowed her to have the dogs, as she adored them. But he wanted to cause her pain and suffering, which is why he refused to let her take them.

Her ex knew it would make her happy to have the pups, and he was aware of how in love with them she was. She’s horrified that he preferred to risk the lives of the dogs instead of simply handing them over.

Her ex mentioned he never believed Gracie would be put down, and she had to show him the posts on social media.

“He claims he didn’t know it was a kill shelter and that she thought she would have gotten adopted easily because she’s sweet, but the thing is, she looks like a Pitbull,” she added.

When her ex adopted Gracie years ago, the shelter he got her from claimed she was some kind of hound, but since she looks like a Pitbull, she says she didn’t have a chance in the shelter she got dumped in.

Shank is a Lab, so she doesn’t think he would ever run the risk of being euthanized for how he looks, but she desperately hopes he’s in a loving home.

“This whole thing is just so terrible. I keep having dreams about my dogs. I miss them so much,” she concluded.

