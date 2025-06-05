Her Ex-Husband’s Furious That She Sends Her New Boyfriend To Their Job With Baked Goods For Everyone

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 26-year-old woman’s first marriage lasted four years before ending in divorce after she learned she was unable to have kids.

She was fine, never getting to be a mom, so she wasn’t that devastated, but her husband at the time was adamant about being able to ‘pass on his legacy.’

He made it clear he wanted a ‘mini me,’ and so while their marriage was wonderful, it was over. She has since moved on and is no longer upset about the end of her marriage, and she has gone on to meet a new man, who is the sweetest guy she’s ever known, so she’s happy dating him.

“I should note, we live in a small town, and I have a type. My boyfriend of seven months works with my ex-husband,” she explained.

“They work as military contractors on airfields, doing different jobs. But they work in the same area with the same guys.”

Now, she loves baking and cooking, but when she used to bake when she was married to her ex-husband, she would send him to his job with a bunch of baked treats (she also generously packed his lunch for him).

She’s not an amateur in the kitchen – she’s taken plenty of professional baking classes, and people who taste her baked goods think they’re amazing.

When she met her boyfriend, he excitedly mentioned to her that he adored all the treats she sent her ex-husband to work with, since he got to enjoy them.

Currently, she packs her boyfriend’s lunch, and she has started sending him to work with the baked goods her ex used to have. This means that many of the guys her boyfriend works with have started to give her ex a hard time.

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Dating had apparently been going very poorly for him (I’m not shocked); this has been just making him not look forward to going to work,” she added.

“My boyfriend is significantly more attractive than my ex-husband, and they’re making jokes about how I upgraded from one mechanic to another. My boyfriend doesn’t mind because the jokes paint him in a good light, and they tell him he’s lucky, etc.”

“He sent me a long message asking me to stop sending stuff to work with my boyfriend, so the guys will leave him alone. He also asked me not to come to their annual 4th of July thing. I kind of feel like he’s making his problems my problem. I don’t feel like it’s a fair a request. But I’m not completely unempathetic, so I’m willing to stop if most people think I should.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski