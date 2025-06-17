Her Friend Expected Her To Cancel Her Son’s Birthday Party So She Could Go To Her Daughter’s Instead

This 33-year-old woman has three friends the same age as her, named Tonya and Lauren, and they’ve been close since back in middle school.

Weirdly enough, all of them have three kids with the exact same birthdays, but they were born in different years.

She has an eight-year-old son, Tonya has a 10-year-old son, and Lauren has a two-year-old daughter. A couple of months back, she and Tonya thought it would be fun to plan a joint taser tag and bowling birthday party for their sons.

They let Lauren know about their party and invited her to come too. Lauren replied that she would do her best to be there.

“The party was on a weekend, not the day of their actual birthday,” she explained. “A few days before the party, Lauren FaceTimed Tonya and me to invite us to her daughter’s birthday party.”

“It was for the same day as our boy’s party. No big deal. It’s the weekend after their birthdays, so we knew the parties would eventually clash. We told her we wouldn’t be able to make it, and we thought that was that.”

One day after Lauren’s little girl’s birthday party, she and Tonya FaceTimed Lauren to see how everything had gone.

She and Tonya had seen photos posted on social media, and it seemed lovely. They truly were excited to have Lauren fill them in on everything, but they were shocked when Lauren picked up the phone in a fury.

Lauren demanded to know why they hadn’t made it to her daughter’s party, even though Lauren was aware their sons had a party on the same day.

“She then tells us we were supposed to cancel their party and come to her daughter’s. When I asked her why she would think we would even consider doing that, she said a 2nd birthday party was more important than 8 and 10, and we should have just picked a different day,” she continued.

“I’m not one to argue, so I tell Lauren she’s tripping and hang up the video call. The next day, I noticed she logged me out and changed the password to a streaming account we shared. Is it that serious?”

“I guess to her it was. I haven’t talked to Lauren since.”

What advice do you have for her?

