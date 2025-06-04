Her Friend Got Manipulated Into Having A Vegan Wedding

This woman’s friend from college got married a decade ago, and she’s still thinking about something that happened at the wedding that she considers to be unhinged.

She was elated for her friend and really looking forward to attending the wedding. A couple of weeks prior to the wedding, her friend called her to inform her that they were only serving vegan food at the wedding.

Her friend asked her not to mention anything to her partner, as she was scared he would stay home and not like the food.

“I assured her that, of course, he would come, because he’s not a 4-year-old (though he has the palate of one), and it would be better if he knows in advance,” she explained.

“I then asked her why the wedding is vegan since, as far as I knew, neither she nor her fiancé were vegan. Apparently, one of her childhood friends told her she wouldn’t come to the wedding unless the entire thing were vegan, and “does she really want carcasses and death at her wedding?”

“I carefully told her that that’s really manipulative, that it’s her wedding and she should do what she wants, but she had already made up her mind.”

She was stunned and couldn’t figure out why her friend’s fiancé was fine with a vegan wedding, as he seemed like a man who stood up for what he wanted.

However, the wedding planning was stressing her friend out to the extreme, so perhaps her fiancé was going along with whatever she wanted in a show of support.

The food at the wedding was edible, but it still bothers her that the bride’s friend manipulated her into making the whole thing vegan.

“Having vegan options at a wedding is super common and makes perfect sense. Having the entire wedding be vegan when neither the bride nor the groom is, is a little strange,” she continued.

