Her Husband Fell In Love With His Pretty Therapist And Is Insisting He Wants A Divorce

muse studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A dead bedroom is exactly what has been plaguing this woman and her husband, and it’s been a sore spot for quite a long time.

This all popped up after she grew to resent her husband for failing to help her with their kids and for never pitching in around the house.

She’s come to no longer be interested in her husband romantically due to all of this, and he hasn’t made an effort to change his ways.

Another thing her marriage has been suffering from is her husband’s anger. He actually got into a screaming match with someone while at work, and her husband’s company hit him with an ultimatum: he would lose his job unless he got himself a therapist.

Her husband picked therapy, and it has surprisingly turned him into a new man. Her husband is hardly angry now that he’s gotten the help he needed.

She figured therapy would even serve to fix their marriage, but that hasn’t happened. Instead, her husband recently said he wants to get a divorce ASAP.

“So I got suspicious and looked through his phone. He was professing his love towards his therapist. She just replied that they can discuss it in therapy,” she explained.

“Then next time, he was thanking her and telling her he never felt as deeply for someone as he feels for her. I was so angry, I called her and threatened to report her because it was unethical what she was doing.”

“She said that she is not doing anything unethical, and if my husband agrees, we can have a joint session where she can clear things up. If my husband doesn’t agree, then I should feel free to report her because she won’t discuss anything with me without his permission.”

She did end up going to a joint session with her husband, where his therapist informed her that her husband has been projecting his feelings onto her, which commonly happens in therapy.

Her husband’s therapist said she was working with her husband to overcome this, and the therapist underscored that her husband isn’t actually in love with her and he’s aware of this.

She questioned her husband’s therapist about his reason for seeking a divorce, if it wasn’t because he had fallen in love with her.

Her husband’s therapist pointed out that their marriage has been on the decline for a while, according to her husband, and so her husband thinks he would be happier with another woman.

“I tried to give my side of the story, but she shut me down. She said she is not our couples therapist and she has no interest in listening to my side of the story because my husband is her client, not me,” she added.

“She just wanted to explain his messages because she felt that it was in his best interest. She is not interested in fixing issues in our marriage.”

“I asked my husband for a couples therapist, and he refused and said he only wants a divorce. I told his therapist that he will regret divorce, and she replied that there is a chance that he might, but she will help him work through it. It’s not her job to make his decisions.”

She thought that her husband’s therapist acted hostile towards her as soon as she stepped into the office. Also, her husband’s therapist is gorgeous, and she could tell her husband was attracted to this woman.

Since that fateful therapy session, she told her husband she felt like his therapist didn’t want to hear her out, and he reminded her that she did threaten to get her in trouble.

She can’t get over the nagging feeling that her husband’s therapist convinced him to leave her and end their marriage, and she’s upset.

“He doesn’t see his fault regarding the state of our marriage and blames me, and she is there to give him her full support,” she continued.

“He doesn’t care how divorce will affect our kids, how our lives will be turned upside down.”

What advice do you have for her?

